Man tased after refusing to drop knife following domestic complaint

GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman ran from her home after reportedly facing a man inside her home with a knife on Thanksgiving Day.

Glasgow Police responded to a domestic complaint along Old Edmonton Road last week. A person was “running out the back door and concerned for her safety,” a GPD news release said.

Officers made contact with the suspect, who they identified as 24-year-old Kaseyeon Dugan. He was armed with a knife and refused to comply with officers’ commands to drop the knife. He was tased and taken into custody.

Dugan faces charges related to first degree strangulation, fourth degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury), first degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and menacing.

Dugan is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7. He remains lodged in the Barren County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

It’s unclear what relation Dugan has to the female victim.