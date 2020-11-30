Tax collections shift amid office closure at BCSO

Sheriff Kent Keen announced his office would be closed, along with the other offices inside the Barren County Government Center, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Government Center is closing to all in-person business beginning on Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.

Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen said the entire building would be closed, and his office is included in that closure.

“Due to the health concerns and some of the increased numbers here in our area, we’re going to choose to close to in-person tax payment,” Keen said.

Property tax collections began in November, and the collection period continues through the spring. Keen said options to pay those taxes are still available despite the closure.

“There will be a walk-up window that has a passthrough – and will allow people who want to walk up to the Square and get out – to access a lady there, a person, who can take their tax payment,” Keen said.

The window is located to the left of the Barren County Government Center’s front door façade.

A drop box is also available to the right of the front doors at the Barren County Government Center. The BCSO said checks should be placed inside the box with the yellow cards that are mailed with the collection notice. All payments should be sealed in an envelope.

“It’s checked repeatedly throughout the day,” Keen said.

Taxes may also be mailed to the BCSO at 117-1B North Public Square, which is located in Glasgow, KY 42141.

Those desiring to pay by card should call the BCSO, but a 3% charge will be applied to the payment.

A receipt will be sent to all who turn in a self-addressed envelope. Keen also said an email address can also be left, and the receipt will be sent via email.

Other business has limitations, but Keen said the BCSO has worked to make those services convenient to the public.

Vehicle inspections will be completed by a deputy and must be scheduled ahead of time. To make an appointment, call (270) 651-2771 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The deputy will be sent to your address to inspect the vehicle. The cost is $15, and a check or exact cash is acceptable.

The vehicle title and your driver’s license is necessary to have the vehicle inspected.

Accident reports may be obtained by accessing Buycrash.com. All other reports can be obtained by calling the office.

All carry-concealed business can be completed by going to KentuckyStatePolice.org. You may apply, renew your license or change your mailing address by going to that website.