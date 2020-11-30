Monday 30th November 2020
Marriage Licenses – Week of Nov. 27, 2020

  • @ 11:22 am

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.

 

Nov. 23, 2020

Dora AJ Troyer, 18, of Austin, and Levi U Yoder, 25, of Fort Scott, Kansas.

 

Nov. 24, 2020

Crystal Colleen Bennett, 48, of Park City, and Charles Edward Davis, Jr., 47, of Park City.

Misty Dawn Matthews, 32, of Glasgow, and Justin David Carter, 34, of Glasgow.

 

Nov. 25, 2020

Hannah Ruth Sparks, 30, of Glasgow, and Jonathan Brett Warf, 31, of Glasgow.

Zhiqin Ouyang, 30, of Glasgow, and David Aaron Love, 50, of Glasgow.

