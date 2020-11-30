Helping the Hardworking Inc. seeking submissions to recognize community members

Tina Wood, an employee with the Glasgow-Barren Co. Chamber of Commerce, hugs Jamie Bewley Byrd on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, after receiving news that she was selected to be honored as a part of the Helping the Hardworking for the Holidays initiative.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A simple idea turned into a non-profit organization over the last year, and that organization is seeking to recognize members of the community again.

Helping the Hardworking, a registered nonprofit organization, started when community member and business owner, Jamie Bewley Byrd, had an idea to give back to the community around Christmastime.

Several community members were given gifts and monetary donations last year through the initiative, and the organization is taking submissions for this year’s honorees.

“Right now, we’re actually looking for nominations for individuals in our community that we’d like to recognize for their hard work through this crazy year of 2020,” Byrd said.

The organization stepped up throughout 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Helping the Hardworking hosted a firework show after the Friends of Barren River canceled their annual event. The organization also started a soccer league after local schools disbanded their sports teams amid the virus’ spread.

The group seeks to recognize those who have demonstrated a hard work ethic. Byrd said the initiative is open to everyone, and it is not limited to people in financial strife.

“It can be anybody, and that’s the great part about it,” Byrd said. “Anybody can nominate anybody.”

Last year’s honorees were surprised at their workplace with gift cards and money as a part of the initiative. Those recognized became emotional, given the thought that someone nominated them for the recognition.

“This is just more-or-less just giving them a pat on the back and saying, ‘thank you for your hard work this year,’” Byrd said. “‘This is your recognition and I’d like to give it to you.’”

Byrd also said the group is seeking to recognize groups of people in addition to individuals.

“Nominate your crew,” Byrd said. “That might be something where we come in and bring lunch or dinner, depending on the shift,” Byrd said. “We’re just trying to do as many things as we can to touch as many people in the community this year.”

To nominate individuals or a “crew,” click here. For additional information, email helpingthehardworking@gmail.com.

Byrd said she would like to receive all submissions by mid-December.