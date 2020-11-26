DISTRICT COVID-19 UPDATES

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 12,647 cases, 10,519 of which have recovered. We

have 157 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times. See the

breakdown of numbers by county below. Please note that a decrease in numbers is due to the county of residence or

case status being corrected/updated from what was previously reported.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state,

and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. We urge

Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When

possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

• Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

• Wear a face mask when in public. To see the mandatory mask executive order from Governor Beshear, visit https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200709_Executive-Order_State-of-Emergency.pdf.

• Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded

shopping locations.

• Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

• Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at

• Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.