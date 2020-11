GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.

Nov. 17, 2020

Rebecca Ann Welch, 30, of Tompkinsville, and Justin Leon Turner, 38, of Tompkinsville.

Nov. 18, 2020

Angela Marcine Wilson, 44, of Cave City, and Jon R Meyers, 59, of Bowling Green.

Nov. 19, 2020

Courtney Alexis Chapman, 21, of Glasgow, and Michael David Allen Endicott, 21, of Glasgow.