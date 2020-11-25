GWC instates 3% increase to water bills, last increase in 5-year ordinance

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Water Company has instated a 3% increase to all water bills in next year’s fiscal budget.

The Glasgow City Council passed an ordinance in 2015, under former Mayor Dick Doty’s administration, that permitted the GWC to increase its retail water and sewage rates by no more than 3% on an annual basis. That agreement expires after five years, which means 2020 is the last year for the GWC to increase their rate before the council would have to pass another ordinance.

“The GWC is engaged in a long-range plan that addresses operational capabilities and capital improvement projects,” said General Manager Scott Young in a letter to Mayor Harold Armstrong and the City Council.

The GWC has only increased its rate structure one other time, and that increase happened on Aug. 1, 2016.

The rate increase will impact customer bills only slightly, according to Young.

“For comparison, a city water customer’s minimum bill (2,000 gallons or less per month) would increase $.26 per month under the 3% increase,” Young said. “A city sewer customer’s minimum bill would increase $.34 per month.”

The total increase for the average user’s bill would 60 cents. However, the next tier of consumers – who use between 2,000 and 5,000 gallons per month – would see an increased bill of $1.04 per month.

Young said 37% of GWC customers are minimum users, and 45% of customers use between 2,000 and 5,000 gallons.

The GWC has won several awards, including three accolades for “Best Tasting Water,” and the utility claims to have “some of the cheapest rates in Kentucky,” according to Young.

Customers should expect to see the increase on Jan. 1, 2021.