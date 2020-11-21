Pike County Business Owner Federally Indicted for Health Care Fraud

Pike, KY. (November 20, 2020) – An investigation that started in the fall of 2018 has led to the federal indictment of Eugene Sisco III. Sisco is the owner of several rehabilitation facilities in Pike, Floyd and Harlan Counties, who since 2016 is alleged to have been illegally charging patients cash for services that were covered by Medicaid and fraudulently billing Medicaid. It is alleged that Mr. Sisco has received over $3,000,000 in cash paid to him by patients seeking treatment for addiction. Federal Search Warrants were executed on five of Mr. Sisco’s businesses in February of 2020.

Mr. Sisco has been federally indicted on Federal Wire Fraud which carries a maximum of 20 years in federal prison as well as Health Care Fraud which carries a maximum of ten years in federal prison.

This was a joint investigation by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations, Diversion Enforcement Task Force ,the FBI HEAT Task Force (All Appalachia HIDTA Task Forces) and the United States Attorney’s Office in Lexington, Ky. They were assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Police Department and the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.