Dorothy Bunton Bell, 76 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 19 at the Medical Center.

The Logan County native was a daughter of the late Joe and Nell Lightfoot Bunton. She is preceded in death by three sisters, Eula Mae Bunton, Lucille Polk, and Annie Woods; six brothers, Junior Bunton, Jones Bunton, Joe Bunton, Herschel Bunton, Thomas Bunton and Leroy Bunton. She was in housekeeping and a member of Center Baptist church.

Her survivors include two daughters, Shimoye Timberlake and Nell Clayton (Tommy); four grandchildren, Marrion Carnell, Danielle Carnell, Tavous Clayton and Jamari Oldham; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Bunton, a special brother-in-law, Larry Woods and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family service will be held Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Logan Schoolhouse Cemetery at South Union.