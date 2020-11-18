Glasgow Police capture fugitive during traffic stop

GLASGOW, Ky. – A traffic stop on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service and ATF.

The stop happened on Happy Valley Road. Javin Miller, of Bowling Green, was observed as the passenger inside the vehicle. Police located marijuana in Miller’s possession and confirmed he was entered as a wanted person by the ATF with full extradition.

Miller was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with the fugitive warrant.