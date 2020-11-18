Edmonton man combats police before arrest

EDMONTON, Ky. – The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person after responding to a burglary complaint along Ralph Edwards Road.

A deputy responded to investigate and determined Ethan D. Lee, 27, of Edmonton, had entered a residence and remained unlawfully on Monday.

A juvenile occupant woke to observe Lee inside the home. The juvenile called 911, and Lee fled into a wooded area before law enforcement arrived. Attempts to locate Lee were unsuccessful.

Lee was located along Old Glasgow Road on Tuesday, and he became belligerent during an interview with police. He also became combative when authorities attempted to take him into custody.

Lee was restrained and placed under arrest without further incident. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail and faces charges of second degree burglary and resisting arrest.