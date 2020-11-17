Marriage Licenses – Week of Nov. 9, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.

Nov. 9, 2020

Whitney Rochelle Turner, 25, of Glasgow, and Devin Cole Williams, 30, of Glasgow.

Whitney Wynn Raines, 23, of Glasgow, and Javen Wilson Nuckols, 25, of Glasgow.

Nov. 12, 2020

Kailean Nicole Irwin, 23, of Glasgow, and Jacob Alexander Miller, 22, of Glasgow.

Kristen Michelle Bagnor, 30, of Glasgow, and Jason Michael Pace, 26, of Glasgow.

Mary Lola Jean Isenberg, 28, of Tompkinsville, and Bradley Watson Botts, 31, of Tompkinsville.

Devin Merecedes Anderson, 19, of Glasgow, and Garrett Trace Fisher, 23, of Glasgow.

Nov. 13, 2020

Lillian Bernice Wilson, 71, of Park City, and James Theodore Watson, 68, of Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Elsa Lorena Morales-Arana, 43, of Bowling Green, and Brian Keith Garner, 47, of Bowling Green.