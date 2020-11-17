Highland Hills hosts virtual gala for grief foundation, tickets on sale

GLASGOW, Ky. – Highland Hills Community Church is hosting a fundraiser dinner on Thursday evening for a grief recovery ministry called the Spark of Life Foundation.

The foundation was founded by Dave and Debbie Matthews over a decade ago, and the program continues to serve those facing losses or grief.

“They just answered the call to be a part of a grief recovery outreach, in which they basically interject themselves into the deepest, darkest pain that people can experience in this life,” said Pastor of Highland Hills Community Church, Chad Lockhart.

The foundation hosts retreats, but this year’s will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The amazing thing about these grief recovery retreats are that they’re free of charge for anyone who attends,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart attended a retreat with his wife after both of her parents were killed in a car accident in 2013. From that firsthand experience, Lockhart said the ministry provided direction during an uncertain time for his family.

“Not only do they need it,” Lockhart said, “it’s just a worthy, worthy cause for what they do.”

The church will host the virtual gala on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., and people will be allowed to watch from the church. Tables will be available, and a meal will be provided. Tickets are $50 per person with the meal, and individual tickets per person without the meal are $30.

To purchase tickets, call the church at (270) 361-5117 or go online at highlandhillschurch.com under the “give” tab to donate to the Spark of Life Foundation.