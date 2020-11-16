Margie “June” Riddle, age 87, passed from this life on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1933 in Glasgow, KY, to the late Luther and Seva Isenberg. On December 23, 1953 she married Troy Riddle who preceded her in death on March 31, 1995. She was an active member of Siloam Baptist Church for 75 years. She worked at Kentucky Pants, Handmacher, ACK and as a caregiver. She enjoyed the Etoile Homemakers and TJ Samsonites. She was a 1953 graduate of Temple Hill High School.

She was known to many as Grandma June, She is survived by her family, two daughters, Karen Wood (Gerald) of Etoile, and Kathy Lilly (Keith) of Lawrenceburg, KY; grandchildren, Justin Wood, Corey Wood, Derek Wood, Teagan Lilly, Simon Lilly, and Kara Lilly; great grandchildren, Xavier, Miller, Ephraim, Evie June, Perez, Grant, Asher, Nora, Hosanna, Nash, and Ezra; brother, James; sister Joyce Burgess; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Her hospitality, generosity and love will leave a lasting legacy for generation to come.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Thursday, November 19th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Riddle. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.