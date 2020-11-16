Glasgow High School to host first round of football playoffs Friday

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow High School will host the first round of the KHSAA’s Football Playoff games later this week.

Glasgow High School announced early Monday that the Scotties would face Adair County at Hank Royse Stadium. The first game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

The Barren River District Health Department approved the stadium to host the games in a limited capacity.

Each school will receive 130 vouchers for players, coaches, administrators and the board office staff. Workers essential to the game will be in attendance, a news release said.

Due to limited capacity, no other spectators will be permited inside the stadium. Capacity numbers are tentative and subject to change.