Lee signs with MTSU golf, fulfilling long-time dream

Abbie Lee, center, signs a letter of intent to play with Middle Tennessee State University’s golf team on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Seated near Lee is her family.

(JOE MYERS/WCLU SPORTS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The long list of Glasgow Lady Scottie golfers who have played college golf just got a little longer with senior Abbie Lee signing to play at Middle Tennessee State University.

A number of friends and family were on hand at Willow Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday as Lee signed her national letter of intent.

Lee said she has looked forward to signing with MTSU for a while.

“I’m really excited,” Lee said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was about 10-years-old. now that this day is here, it’s just crazy. Words can’t describe how happy I am.”

She said she’s excited to play as a student athlete for the university while she studies to mechatronic engineering, which is robot designing.

Glasgow golf coach Bart Roberts said Lee’s talent speaks for itself.

“She’s just persistent,” Roberts said. “She can start off a round great, or she can start it off poorly. It doesn’t matter how she starts because she’s going to grind, and she’s going to finish and put out a number that she’s proud of at the end of every round.”

Lee earned a total of 15 varsity letter while at Glasgow – eight in swimming and seven in golf. She was also the individual region champion in 2018 and finished as region runner-up in 2019 and 2020.

Lee competed in the state golf tournament and finished in tenth place overall this season.

The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association named Lee as the region three player of the year in 2020. She was also named to the first team all-state in 2019 and 2020.

Lee is the daughter of Jim and Kellie Lee.