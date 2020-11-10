Jimmy C. Tibbs, 75 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 10 at the Hospice House.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Clifton and Anna Belle Dunning Tibbs and is preceded in death by a brother, Wendall Tibbs. He was a retired custodian for the Bowling Green Independent School System and employed by United Furniture.

His survivors include two sisters, Shirley Tibbs and Jean Rickard; four brothers, Jerry Tibbs (Carolyn), Jack Tibbs (Joyce), Paul Tibbs (Aleshia), and Darrel Tibbs; several nieces and nephews and his furbaby, Charlie.

There will be a graveside service held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28 at Bethel Cemetery. His Eulogy will be given by his nephew, Tim Rickard. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.