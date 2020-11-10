Community raises over $10,000 after death of BCHS student

GLASGOW, Ky. – Several people have donated more than $10,000 to the family of a Barren County High School student killed in a car accident last Friday.

Roberto Campos Jr., a 17-year-old Barren County High School junior, died on Nov. 6 after he was involved in a car wreck along Stovall Road in Barren County. Campos was driving to his girlfriend’s home hours before the two were supposed to go to work, according to Kenny Carey.

Carey, a Park City Elementary special education teacher, had Campos in her class while he attended the school several years ago. Carey has since kept in contact with the family.

“It’s a good family – just a poor family,” Carey said. “The dad is Hispanic. He works for an area farmer and works hard.”

In such a close community like Park City Carey said she grows to know her students well, and Campos was no exception.

“They’re all like my kids,” Carey said. “I treat them all like my kids.”

Carey learned of the accident and wanted to help the family. She approached them about raising money, but the family was hesitant. However, the family agreed to allow Carey to initiate a fundraiser, which has since raised over the initial $10,000 goal.

“But I’m just so proud of him, and he was such a good young man,” Carey said. “My heart just went out to the family.”

Carey said Campos just started a new job at Walmart last week and had plans to save money for his family’s Christmas.

“He was like, ‘Mrs. Carey, she’s good for me. She’s helped me get a job. I’m going to help get my parents a new home, pay their rent and get them a big Christmas,’” Carey said. “He just had goals and a vision.”

A GoFundMe page was designed to help Roberto’s family pay for a funeral and some of their daughter’s medical bills. To donate, click here.

Roberto’s sister was recently released from the hospital after suffering a fractured spine and broken femur.

“They just feel like they haven’t had time to grieve,” Carey said. “They’ve been at the hospital with their other daughter, and they just went from one thing to the other.”

A family visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 2 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville.