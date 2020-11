GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.

Nov. 4, 2020

Ashley Morgan Adkisson, 23, of Owensboro, and Seth Garrett Green, 26, of Glasgow.

Nov. 5, 2020

Kimberly Elizabeth Wilson, 20, of Glasgow, and Zackary Elmer Ricker, 20, of Glasgow.

Nov. 6, 2020

Megan Rene Bellamy, 28, of Austin Tracy, and Jeffrey Wade Love, 28, of Austin Tracy.

Caroline Bailey Alexander, 24 of Glasgow, and Camerin Barrett Garmon, 26, of Glasgow.