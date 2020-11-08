One Dead, Following Letcher County Shooting

Blackey, KY. (November 7, 2020) – On Friday, November 6, 2020, Troopers and Detectives with the Kentucky State Police Post 13, Hazard, were called to a home on KY-588 in the Blackey Community of Letcher County after reports that one man had been shot.

Troopers arrived at the home shortly before 9:00 P.M and located Zachary Back, 26, of Blackey, deceased from a gunshot wound. Back was pronounced deceased on scene by the Letcher County Coroner’s Office. The alleged shooter Chad Bowling, 37, of Blackey, was located at a nearby residence.

Initial investigation indicates that the two men were involved in a verbal altercation throughout the day. Bolling alleged the altercation turned physical, which lead to the shooting. Bolling was arrested and charged with Murder and Wanton Endangerment 1st.

Bolling was lodged at the Letcher County Jail. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Eric Caldwell