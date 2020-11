RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) — A small Kentucky town has selected its latest “mayor” that walks on four legs. This week the mayoral election in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, was called for Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, in a landslide victory. The “election” is a fundraiser for the local historical society. Wilbur received 13,143 votes, according to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society. Wilbur beat incumbent Mayor Brynn, a pit bull who has spent the last four years in office.