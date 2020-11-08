Sunday 8th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Kentucky has over 2,000 virus cases for 2nd straight day

  • @ 7:07 am

Kentucky has reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 10 more virus-related deaths. The virus continues to surge throughout the state, as over 1,000 people remain hospitalized with it. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday also urged Kentucky’s 80 counties classified as “red zone” counties to follow the state’s emergency recommendations. In last week’s report, 68 Kentucky counties were on the red-zone list, due to the high prevalence of  cases. The state’s test positivity rate also reached 6.77%, the highest it has been since June.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC