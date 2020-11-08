Kentucky has over 2,000 virus cases for 2nd straight day

Kentucky has reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 10 more virus-related deaths. The virus continues to surge throughout the state, as over 1,000 people remain hospitalized with it. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday also urged Kentucky’s 80 counties classified as “red zone” counties to follow the state’s emergency recommendations. In last week’s report, 68 Kentucky counties were on the red-zone list, due to the high prevalence of cases. The state’s test positivity rate also reached 6.77%, the highest it has been since June.