John Lennon letter to Kentucky man going up for auction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An angry letter John Lennon wrote to a Lexington man in 1971 is going up for auction. The Beatle wrote the letter to Tom Bonfield. He says in it: “Listen, Brother, Why don’t you Jesus Freaks get off peoples backs?” It is dated Oct. 1, 1971. It is signed “John & Yoko, ’71.” Lennon was writing in response to a letter Bonfield had sent him about his Christian faith. The letter was consigned for auction by a collector who bought it in the 1990s. RR Auction, the auction house, estimates that it could sell for $25,000 to $35,000.