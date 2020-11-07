Two injured as Summer Shade Fire Truck overturns

At approximately 10:00am Saturday morning, , the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle injury collision involving a Fire Truck on KY 2387, 1.5 miles east of Summer Shade. .Preliminary investigation indicates that Myra R. Dubree was operating a Summer Shade Volunteer Fire department fire truck, Rescue 95, in an emergency response northbound on KY 2387. Megan D. Berry was also a passenger in the vehicle. While enroute, Dubree yielded to another emergency vehicle, also in an emergency response. As Dubree yielded, the passenger side tires dropped off the northbound shoulder. Dubree then attempted to steer back onto the roadway causing the vehicle to overcorrect. The vehicle then crossed both travel lanes and exited the roadway off the south bound shoulder. The vehicle then struck a drainage culvert causing it to overturn, coming to a final rest on its roof in a private driveway.. Dubree and Berry were transported from the scene by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to TJ Samson Hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries. Seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision. Deputy Mike Burton was assisted at the scene by Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Summer Shade VFD, Edmonton VFD, and Constable Tony Shockley.