Kentucky GOP leaders, McConnell praise statewide victories

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state legislature leadership and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called new GOP victories a sign of a major transformation of Kentucky’s political landscape at a Friday news conference. Republicans made gains throughout the state, notably knocking off Democratic incumbents who had defeated Republicans in 2018 in suburban areas. They picked up 73 house seats, though two state house races have yet to be called. And while Democrats won five state senate races, Republicans won 14. McConnell is still waiting to learn if he will retain his status as majority leader in Washington. Republicans are clinging to a narrow majority with several races still too early to call.