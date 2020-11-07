IN Man Arrested Following Early Morning Pursuit

Richmond, KY. (November 6, 2020) – At approximately 6:35 am Friday morning, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a stolen vehicle traveling north on I-75, near the Madison and Rockcastle County line. The vehicle was a 2017 Kenworth that had been reported stolen out of Knoxville, TN. The Kentucky State Police and Berea Police Department were able to locate the vehicle traveling near the 83 mile marker in Madison County, and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and continued traveling north on I-75. A Trooper with KSP Post 7 was able to deploy their issued tire deflation device and successfully deflate both front tires of the vehicle. Shortly after, the driver yielded to the Troopers and Officers, and pulled over on the shoulder of I-75.

Wade Fletcher, 27 years old of La Porte, IN, was arrested without further incident and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. He is charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000.00 or more and Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Albert LaGrange. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department and the Berea Police Department.