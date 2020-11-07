Federal officials investigate university diversity training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says federal officials are investigating an online diversity training session where students were put into a mandatory break-out session “that segregated students by race.” UK spokesman Jay Blanton told the Lexington Herald Leader that the episode in August is being reviewed by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Blanton said Thursday that the training “should not have happened, and it will not in the future.” The incident was first publicly reported by an on-campus conservative student group and led to a request that the Justice Department also investigate.