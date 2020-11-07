Saturday 7th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Beshear anticipates avoiding further cuts to state agencies

  • @ 7:45 am

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state’s budget situation appears to have improved enough to avoid additional cuts to state agencies or the Road Fund. Gov. Andy Beshear says he anticipates balancing the current fiscal-year budget without such further cuts. That’s despite hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democratic governor says that means such priorities as education, health care and public safety will be spared cuts. He points to improved revenues and virus-related aid as reasons the state can avoid such cuts. Beshear also anticipates finishing the fiscal year with more than $460 million in the state’s “Rainy Day” Fund.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC