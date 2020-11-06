Imal Ward Ramey of Sweeden, KY formerly of Kimper, KY went home to be with our Lord on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 6:40 AM at the Home of her Daughter Dr Baretta Casey and her Husband Michael Casey. She was 89 years old.Imal was born Tuesday February 10, 1931 at Phyllis, KY in Pike County, the Daughter of the Late Troy and Lucy Ann (Abshire) Ward. She was a homemaker and a school teacher for the Pike County School System for 11 Years. Imal and her husband Ermol E Ramey ran a grocery store on Long Fork of Kimper for 10 years. She was a member of the Kimper Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Ermol Elmon Ramey; her eldest daughter Rita Lois (Ramey) Barnesand son in law John Will Barnes; her parents Troy and Lucy Ann Ward; brothers John Ward, Jr and his wife Ethel (Webb) Ward, Clifford Ward and his wife Florence (Justice) Ward and Troy Zeldon Ward; sisters Opal (Ward) Good and her husband Fred Good, Goma (Ward) Webb and her husband Ervil Web, Roma (Ward) Scott and her husband Charles E. Scott, and Orpha (Ward) Taylor and her husband Letcher Taylor.

Imal is survived by three children: daughters Goretta (Ramey) VanMeterand her husband Steve VanMeter and Dr. Baretta (Ramey) Casey and her husband Charles Michael Casey; son Freeman Ermol Ramey and his wife Susan Ramey; one sisterVivian (Ward) Johsnon; sister in law Kathy (Wood) Ward; nine grandchildren Camala Janette (Barnes) Ferguson (Phil), Shana Danielle (Barnes) Bentley (Ronnie), Nicola Noelle (Barnes) Oaks (Rob), Keegan Whitney Smith, Arron Seth Bevins, Joshua Michael Casey (Lauren), Jessica Lynn Casey, Natasha Renee (Renee) Murphy (Jim), Melissa Dawn (Ramey) Adams (Gene); three step grandchildren Melissa Andrews, Matt Ryan, and Trey Ryan; 14 great grandchildren Jackson Ferguson (Marissa), Brooke Alexis Ferguson, Allie Ashton Ferguson, Kaleb Christopher Dalton Bentley, Kera Le’Shea Bentley, Kristen Isabella Oaks, JohnLogan Anthony Barnes, Brennen Joe Ramey-Bevins, Morgan Lindsey (Bevins) Wilson (Seth), Lincoln Michael Casey, Michaela Renee (Giles) Felicetty (Kegan), Colton Brad Lee Giles, Easton James Adams, and Emersyn Jayce Adams; four step great grandchildren Serenity Faith Andrews, Sophia Grace Ryan, James Patrick Murphy, and Marianna Camille Murphy; three great great grandchildren Austin Barrette Felicetty, Emmalynn Grace Wilson, and Seth-David Michael Wilson, Jr.