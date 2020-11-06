Barren, Metcalfe court hearings postponed next week due to COVID-19

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren and Metcalfe Counties continue to demonstrate an elevated incidence rate of COVID-19 cases. Circuit Judge John T. Alexander issued a statement Thursday afternoon regarding court functions next week.

“On the official Kentucky COVID-19 website (kycovid19.ky.gov), the current incidence rate for Barren County as of today (November 5, 2020) is 55.9, while Metcalfe County has an index of 35.5. Any index above 25 is considered in the red zone.

Based on current Kentucky Supreme Court protocol regarding in-person proceedings in counties that are in the red zone, in-person hearings in Barren County will be postponed for the week of November 9-13, 2020. In-person hearings in Metcalfe County will also be postponed for the week of November 9-13, 2020. We will continue to reassess the situation for future weeks according to the index found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Please note that we are mindful of the inconvenience this is causing, but it is unavoidable at this time based on the rules we have been given for operation of the court system during this pandemic.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The courts continue to make decisions on a week-by-week basis.