UPDATE: Trigg, Norris receive most votes in Glasgow Council race

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow City Council race indicates no new candidates were elected to fill the nine seats available. Several incumbents were elected, and one lost.

The Glasgow City Council race indicates all incumbents, besides Sheri Eubank, have secured reelection. The results indicate none of the four new candidates won the election.

As of Wednesday morning, WCLU News had access to all results from Barren County High School, Cave City Convention Center, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and the Barren County Clerk’s Office.

The Clerk’s Office results indicate all walk-in votes from Oct. 13 – Nov. 2. Absentee ballots received on Election Day are also considered in that total.

GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL (in descending order from the most votes)

Joe Trigg, 2481

Freddie Norris, 2478

James Neal, 2432

Terry Bunnell, 2246

Patrick Gaunce, 2182

Chasity Lowery, 2145

Wendell Honeycutt, 2091

Marlin Witcher, 2070

Marna Kirkpatrick, 1902

Angela Briggs, Josh “Red” Fields, Keith “Rolaid” Rowlett and Robert Oliver did not secure a seat on the council.

The council currently has 12 incumbents, but the composition was reduced to nine seats in an earlier vote.

The other candidates have the current votes. Again, these are subject to change when absentee totals are calculated completely by the end of the week.

Eubank, 1772

Rowlett, 1707

Briggs, 1590

Oliver, 1565

Fields, 954

Stay tuned for more information.