Wednesday 4th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Sheriff: Kentucky teen charged with killing grandparents

  • @ 2:29 pm

ALVATON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky teen has been charged with murder in the deaths of his grandparents.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies conducting a welfare check Tuesday night at a home found two people dead. Authorities didn’t immediately release their names or how they were killed. An investigation found that the couple’s grandson was missing along with a truck.

The sheriff’s statement said deputies later found 19-year-old Joshua Wright with the truck and arrested him on charges of murder and robbery.

Online jail records don’t show whether he has an attorney.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC