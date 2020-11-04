Wednesday 4th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Oct. 26, 2020

  • @ 2:23 pm

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020.

Olivia Jeanne Diamond, 29, of Cave City, and Christopher Aaron Trulock, 35, of Cave City.

Christy Lynn Taylor, 44, of Smiths Grove, and Jonathan Ray Corbin, 33, of Smiths Grove.

Kimberly Ann McGowan, 41, of Smiths Grove, and Rubelsi Aldair Garcia Cortez, 27, of Smiths Grove.

Savannah Mae Goble, 28, of Glasgow, and Nathan Brian Coots, 39, of Glasgow.

Kara Anne Aquino, 31, of Glasgow, and Kevin Dwayne Emberton, 37, of Glasgow.

Steven Mark Melrose III, 24, of Glasgow, and April Dawn Hatton, 20, of Elizabethtown.

Jodie Bren Howell, 32, of Glasgow, and Dustin Ryan Suddeth, 37, of Clarksville, Ind.

Misty Renee Harlow, 43, of Glasgow, and Steven Edward DeWayne Davis, 32, of Glasgow.

Kayla Marie Milby, 22, of Campbellsville, and Christopher Robin Jones, 40, of Glasgow.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC