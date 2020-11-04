Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Oct. 26, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020.

Olivia Jeanne Diamond, 29, of Cave City, and Christopher Aaron Trulock, 35, of Cave City.

Christy Lynn Taylor, 44, of Smiths Grove, and Jonathan Ray Corbin, 33, of Smiths Grove.

Kimberly Ann McGowan, 41, of Smiths Grove, and Rubelsi Aldair Garcia Cortez, 27, of Smiths Grove.

Savannah Mae Goble, 28, of Glasgow, and Nathan Brian Coots, 39, of Glasgow.

Kara Anne Aquino, 31, of Glasgow, and Kevin Dwayne Emberton, 37, of Glasgow.

Steven Mark Melrose III, 24, of Glasgow, and April Dawn Hatton, 20, of Elizabethtown.

Jodie Bren Howell, 32, of Glasgow, and Dustin Ryan Suddeth, 37, of Clarksville, Ind.

Misty Renee Harlow, 43, of Glasgow, and Steven Edward DeWayne Davis, 32, of Glasgow.

Kayla Marie Milby, 22, of Campbellsville, and Christopher Robin Jones, 40, of Glasgow.