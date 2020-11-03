Number of votes continue to lack as absentee votes not factored completely

GLASGOW, Ky. – The 2020 General Election continues as the number of absentee ballots continues to be a variable in the final vote counts.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the following results were reported from absentee ballots received by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, total votes casted at Barren County High School, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Convention Center, and the Barren County Clerk’s Office during in-house voting.

These results are preliminary and are not final.

GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL

Keith “Rolaid” Rowlett – 1707

Marlin Witcher – 2070

Patrick Gaunce – 2182

Marna Kirkpatrick – 1902

Angela Briggs – 1590

Wendell Honeycutt – 2091

Freddie Norris – 2478

Chasity Lowery – 2113

Terry Bunnell – 2246

James “Happy” Neal – 2432

Sheri Eubank – 1772

Robert Oliver – 1565

Josh “Red” Fields – 954

Joe Trigg – 2478

CAVE CITY COUNCIL

Steve Pedigo – 417

Leticia Cline – 334

John Grissom – 198

Kevin Houchens – 314

Mike Houchens – 398

Denny Doyle – 271

Seaborn Ellzey – 239

Brandon Wright – 226

John “Jack” Rickett – 149

Dallas Fancher – 93

Andrew Bagshaw – 265

J.P. Merlo – 112

Beverly Tobin Ford – 323

GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD

Mary Burchett Bower – 2100

James Moore – 1537

Amelia Kiser – 2651