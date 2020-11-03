Number of votes continue to lack as absentee votes not factored completely

GLASGOW, Ky. – The 2020 General Election continues as the number of absentee ballots continues to be a variable in the final vote counts.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the following results were reported from absentee ballots received by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, total votes casted at Barren County High School, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department and Cave City Convention Center, and the Barren County Clerk’s Office during in-house voting.
These results are preliminary and are not final.
GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL
Keith “Rolaid” Rowlett – 1707
Marlin Witcher – 2070
Patrick Gaunce – 2182
Marna Kirkpatrick – 1902
Angela Briggs – 1590
Wendell Honeycutt – 2091
Freddie Norris – 2478
Chasity Lowery – 2113
Terry Bunnell – 2246
James “Happy” Neal – 2432
Sheri Eubank – 1772
Robert Oliver – 1565
Josh “Red” Fields – 954
Joe Trigg – 2478
CAVE CITY COUNCIL
Steve Pedigo – 417
Leticia Cline – 334
John Grissom – 198
Kevin Houchens – 314
Mike Houchens – 398
Denny Doyle – 271
Seaborn Ellzey – 239
Brandon Wright – 226
John “Jack” Rickett – 149
Dallas Fancher – 93
Andrew Bagshaw – 265
J.P. Merlo – 112
Beverly Tobin Ford – 323
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD
Mary Burchett Bower – 2100
James Moore – 1537
Amelia Kiser – 2651