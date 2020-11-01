Sunday 1st November 2020
UPDATE: KSP Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Trigg County

  • @ 5:55 am

Cadiz, KY. (10/31/2020) – Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 continue their investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree responded to a residence on Forest Circle near Cadiz. Shortly after responding, an altercation ensued between Sheriff Acree and Bennie “Shawn” Biby at the residence. During the altercation, Sheriff Acree discharged his service weapon, striking and fatally wounding Biby.

An autopsy was conducted on Biby Thursday morning at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. Preliminary autopsy results showed Biby died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The investigation continues by Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Lieutenant Dean Patterson.

