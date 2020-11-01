KSP Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Pike County

Pikeville, KY. (October 31, 2020) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Pike County just after 12:30 pm this afternoon. The Pikeville Post received a call shortly after 11:00 am this morning, requesting troopers attempt to locate a vehicle which was being operated by a male subject who had known active warrants for his arrest.

The initial investigation indicated that troopers with the Pikeville Post initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description given on US 119. A trooper made contact with the operator of the vehicle and confirmed he had an active warrant for his arrest. The operator fled the traffic stop and led troopers on a pursuit onto KY 881 in the Varney community of Pike County.

The ongoing investigation indicates that the pursuit continued onto a dirt road where the vehicle became inoperable due to rough terrain. The operator then exited the vehicle and turned towards the officers with a firearm. During the encounter, shots were fired, and the operator of the vehicle was injured. He was airlifted from the scene and taken to Pikeville Medical Center for his injuries.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Austin Fields, 29 of Varney, is charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer. Additional charges are pending at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Justin Cornett. Lieutenant Cornett was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel, KSP Critical Incident Response Team, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.