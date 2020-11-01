KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Grant County

Williamstown, KY. (October 31st, 2020) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, was requested by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a fatal collision yesterday around 11:30 PM. The collision occurred near the 156-mile marker of I-75 in Williamstown, KY.

The initial investigation indicates that Robert D. Fugate (50), of Booneville, was operating a gold Chevrolet passenger car and had been involved in a single-vehicle collision while traveling south on I-75. Robert Fugate was standing in the left lane outside of his vehicle when a blue Jeep SUV operated by Ntabidila Gbili, and a white Ford van operated by Stacey Busher, stopped to assist and offer aid to Robert Fugate. While standing outside of the wrecked Chevrolet passenger car, Robert Fugate attempted to push the vehicle to the left shoulder of the left lane.

A white Lincoln MKZ, operated by Shane Davis, was traveling southbound in the left lane of I-75. The Lincoln MKZ collided with Robert Fugate, and the wrecked Chevrolet passenger car. The Lincoln MKZ then collided with the Jeep SUV and Ford van. Robert Fugate was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County Coroner; no other injuries resulted from this collision.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Reconstructionist Trooper, Zachary Alsip. He was assisted on scene by the Dry Ridge Fire Department, Williamstown Fire Department, Grant County Coroner, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Grant County Constable.