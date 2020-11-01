Accident claims life of Monticello man, other listed in serious condition

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal crash along the Louie B. Cumberland Parkway on Saturday.

The two vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker one just before 6:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates Joseph Phelps, 41, of Dunnville, was driving a 2006 International Tractor Trailer in the right lane of travel. Luis Segura, 35, of Monticello, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck and struck the rear of the semi. William Barnes, 35, a passenger inside Segura’s vehicle, was pronounced dead.

Segura is listed in serious but stable condition. He was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.