Kentucky reports near-record number of new coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported a near-record number of new coronavirus cases. Gov. Andy Beshear says the surging outbreak is sending more people to hospitals. The governor on Friday called it a “dangerous time.” Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases. That’s the second-highest statewide daily total since the pandemic began. He also reported 15 more virus-related deaths. The state’s positivity rate reached 6.19% — the highest level since May 6. The state says 974 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky. Beshear again urged people to wear masks in public to protect themselves and those around them.