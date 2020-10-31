Kentucky lawmakers plan for another COVID-impacted session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers preparing for an action-packed session next year will have some basic operational challenges to overcome because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky is now being hit by its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. The legislature convenes in early January. The outbreak raises a more practical question at the Capitol — how the General Assembly will function with an ongoing pandemic as the world awaits development and distribution of a vaccine. Senate President Robert Stivers said Friday the COVID situation could limit what lawmakers can do. He says the process might be a bigger story than the policy issues.