‘Boo-Thru the Parks’ moved to Gorin Park due to COVID-19 concerns

(GLASGOW-BARREN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Halloween activity originally scheduled to take place at Beaver Trail Park has moved exclusively to Gorin Park in Glasgow.

Entertain Glasgow’s “Boo-Thru the Parks” was moved to Gorin Park earlier this week, according to a social media post by the group.

“We want what is best for our community and hope this adds a little joy to the overwhelming state we are currently in,” the post said.

The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce said in an email on Tuesday that the event was moved after a meeting of the Entertain Glasgow committee that morning.

“Gorin Park will work best for traffic management and community attendance,” the email said.

All businesses participating will be required to wear masks and gloves. Those trick-or-treating must remain in their vehicles, and a mask must be worn.