Person arrested after looking into vehicles in Hart County

CUB RUN, Ky. – The Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was reported looking inside cars overnight on Tuesday.

A deputy with the HCSO received a complaint regarding an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Cub Run Highway and Sam Goodman Road. While responding to that call there was a complaint of an unknown male looking inside cars near the 6000 black of Cub Run Highway.

Police made contact with David Crowell, 47, as well as the abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen by the Owensboro Police Department. Crowell was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000) and lodged in the Hart County Jail.