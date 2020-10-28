Intoxicated person hides in building before police capture

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Police in Hart County responded to a complaint along London Pace Sink Road on Tuesday, and someone was arrested.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Horse Cave Police Department arrived at the address, and a suspect fled police on foot. That suspect was apprehended a short time later while hiding inside an outbuilding.

Adam Kinslow, 29, of Horse Cave, was arrested and charged with second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest and second degree criminal trespassing. Kinslow was also served an outstanding warrant from Hardin County.

Kinslow was transported and lodged in the Hart County Jail.