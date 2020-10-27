The Weeknd And Roddy Ricch Lead The Nominations For The 2020 American Music Awards

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the American Music Awards 2020 nominations with eight each. The two will compete for the prestigious Artist of the Year award, alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

The Weeknd has also scored nods for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Song, Favorite Pop/Rock Album, Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Album, and Favorite Soul/R&B Song.

Ricch is up for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Song (pop/rock), Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album, and twice for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song (including his ‘Rockstar’ collaboration with DaBaby).

Megan Thee Stallion has five nominations, making her the most nominated female artist this year. She is up for New Artist of the Year and has received two nods for Collaboration of the Year for her work with Beyonce on the ‘Savage Remix’ and Cardi B on ‘WAP’. She is also nominated for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Female Artist.

A partial list of nominees were announced by Dua Lipa on ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, 10/26, while the rest were revealed on the AMAs Twitter account. This year’s ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and will air live on ABC on November 22.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com