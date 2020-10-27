Marcus Joe Dyer, 83, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Joe was a die-hard Hoosier Basketball fan and loved country music. He made friends wherever he went and will be missed by many.

He was born on August 30, 1937 in Burkesville, Kentucky to the late Raymond and Mary Davidson Dyer. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jo Dyer; brother, Bobby Dyer; and sister, Martha Rush.

Joe is survived by his loving daughter, Debbie (Phil) Andres; daughter, Dana (Ed) Morrison; daughter, Cindy Rexroat; son, Joshua (Amanda) Dyer; son, Jarred (Ashley) Dyer; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his faithful canine companion, Molly.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home with cremation to follow according to Joe’s wishes.