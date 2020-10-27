Edna Louise Eaton Pedigo, 74, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Fountain Run, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Holland Manufacturing and Dayton Walter and attended Old Path Church of God. She was a daughter of the late Charlie Clayton Eaton and Mamie Thomas Eaton.

She is survived by her husband: Johnnie M. Pedigo, Fountain Run, KY;

2 daughters: Loretta Mansfield and fiance’, Ted Conner, Scottsville, KY and Susan Turner and husband, Jeff, Fountain Run, KY;

2 sisters: Annie Lou Crowe, Scottsville, KY and Patty Carter, Portland, TN;

4 grandchildren: Brad Mansfield (Brittany) and Nick Mansfield; Kelsey Harris (Jody) and Ryan Yokley (Jaimie);

10 great grandchildren: Skyler Mansfield, Jalen Broady, Dalton Brooks, Peyton Mansfield, Addyson Harris, Gavyn Harris, Hendryx Harris, Jayse Yokley, Brookelyn Yokley and Briley Yokley and

Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Minnie McCoy and Lucille Cross; 5 brothers: Donald Eaton, Garland Eaton, Rex Eaton, Elmer C. Eaton and Billy Joe Eaton; a special brother-in-law: Marshall Crowe.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Brown, Bro. Chris Brown and Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and after 7:00 a.m. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.