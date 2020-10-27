Birdwell updates Glasgow City Council regarding upcoming election

GLASGOW, Ky. – The 2020 General Election is one week away, and Barren County voters continue to vote at the Barren County Clerk’s Office.

Helena Birdwell, Barren County clerk, spoke before the Glasgow City Council on Monday evening and said several voters have voted early.

“Barren Countians have voted early in this election, so wow,” Birdwell said. “It’s a super huge turnout – numbers we’ve not seen before. But we’re so excited. So many voters keep coming in, and they’re excited.”

Birdwell said 741 people voted on Monday, tipping the total past 7,200 total in-person in-house votes. About 3,500 absentee ballots have been received.

Voters can continue to vote at the Barren County Clerk’s Office through Nov. 2.

Those who wish to wait until Election Day will have three options to vote. Polls will be in place at Barren County High School Gymnasium, the Cave City Convention Center and Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department.