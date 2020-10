Thomas Mouldon, 65 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

He was the son of the late George Henry & Dorothy Jean Cross Mouldon. Thomas was a farmer.

He is survived by one daughter-Alisha Mouldon of Horse Cave, his ex-wife Linda and three sisters Rose Bush of Glasgow, Lela Maxey of Hardyville and Margaret Rhinehart of Edmonton.

The family chose cremation. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.