Joe D.J. Miller, age 80, of Cub Run, KY, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Decedents’ Residence in Cub Run, KY.

He was the son of the late Dan J. Miller and the late Sadie Miller. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jake & Uria Miller, Ella Kauffman and in-laws, Martha Miller, Allen Byler, Dan Kauffman and David Shrock.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Miller; children Laura & Lester Gingerich Jr., Martin & Edna Detweiler, James & Barbara Miller, David & Maria Miller, Joe, Jr., Danny & Cindy Miller; sisters, Mabel Shrock, Selina & Noah Byler, Leona & Ervin Barkman, Martha & Dan Yoder, Crist & Ida Byler; 30 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

The family is receiving friends at his residence.

Funeral service will be 9:30 AM Wednesday October 28, 2020 at the John Gingerich Residence, 1271 Forestville Road in Munfordville.

Interment will be at Rolling Acres Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Brooks Funeral Home is assisting in the arrangements.