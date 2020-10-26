George Herman Beasley, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, October 25th, at his home. George was born in Crossville, TN on December 16, 1948, a son of Ada (Guffey) Beasley, of Hestand, KY and the late Edgar Lee Beasley.

In November of 1970, he married Jennie (Jobe) at his parents home in Hestand, Kentucky. He retired from Sears as a warehouse Shipping and Receiving Technician. While living in Indianapolis, IN, he was a member and deacon at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Acton, IN. He then became a member and deacon of Athens Missionary Baptist Church.

George is survived by his wife, Jennie (Jobe) Beasley, of Tompkinsville, KY; mother, Ada (Guffey) Beasley, of Hestand, KY; a daughter, Jenita Lynn Terry, and husband, Ronnie, of Alexandria, IN; a son, Jonah Beasley, and wife, Jennifer of Tompkinsville, KY; four grandchildren, Cassandra Isenberg, and husband, John, Austin Sikes, Madison and Noah Bealsey, and one great grandchild, Grace Ann Isenberg, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

George is also survived by five sisters, Juanita Jenkins, of Westmoreland, TN; Bernice Trobaugh and Roberta Trobaugh, both of Hestand, KY; Mary McCauley, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Faye Smith, of Moss, TN; and a brother, Harold Beasley, of Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with Bro. Chris Vinson officiating. Burial is in Hammer Cemetery.

Visitation is Tuesday, October 27, from 5-8 PM, and Wednesday, from 8:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Hammer Cemetery or Athens Missionary Baptist Church.

For the protection of Mr. Beasley’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. No public lounge is available at this time due to COVID-19.